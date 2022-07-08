The much awaited, biggest multilingual project of the year – ‘Ponniyin Selvan- Part1’ teaser. The magnum opus is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki’s evergreen Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.

Advertisement

The teaser of the historical- drama was launched at a grand event in Chennai today along with the star cast and the team. The teaser was unveiled digitally by legendary actors superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Mohanlal and Rakshit Shetty.

Advertisement

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 revolves around the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century and will hit the screens in two instalments. Helmed by one of the most renowned director Mani Ratnam, the historical drama will feature celebrated actors in powerful roles, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘Nandini’, Superstar Vikram as ‘Aditya Karikalan’, Karthi as ‘Vanthiyathevan’, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman.

Lyca Productions presents Ponniyin Selvan-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Must Read: Salman Khan & Abhishek Bachchan’s Internet Breaking Picture At IIFA 2022 Trolled By Fans, One Say “Beech Mein Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ka Picture Laga Denge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram