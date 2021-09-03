Advertisement

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Firm has gotten itself into a huge crisis, as FIR has been filed against them. They have been accused of animal cruelty that took place on a shoot location.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has requested an investigation regarding the death of a horse that took place during the shooting of the upcoming Tamil historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan”.

Advertisement

On August 18, a complaint was filed by a PETA volunteer stating that a horse had died during the photoshoot of Mani Ratnam’s said film. The incident occurred in a private area near the shooting location. Following the complaint, a case was filed against the management department of production house Madras Talkies and the owner of the horse under the law of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and IPC.

The police official associated with Abdullapurmet police station explained that the police were waiting for the results that were yet to arrive from a veterinarian present to conduct a post mortem. The AWBI asked the Hyderabad District Collector and the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board to examine the situation after the complaint from PETA was registered. As per the reports they received from the whistle-blowers, it was reported that on the set of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, many horses were used for hours nonstop during shooting resulting in animals getting dehydrated.

Khushboo Gupta, who is the Chief Advocacy Officer of PETA India, said, “In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead.” She continued, “Compassionate, forward-thinking filmmakers would never dream of hauling sensitive animals to a chaotic movie set and forcing them to ‘act’. PETA India is calling on director Mani Ratnam to cut the cruelty and switch to modern and humane CGI and other visual-effects technology.”

Must Read: Chehre Box Office: Stays Low Throughout Week One, Is Running On Limited Shows Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube