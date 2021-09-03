Advertisement

Bell Bottom has completed 15 days at the box office (it had released on a Thursday) and in the process has collected 26.50 crores*. This also makes the film highest grosser of 2021 as in the process it has surpassed the lifetime numbers of Roohi. Of course, these are not the benchmarks that a biggie like Bell Bottom would be aiming for. However in the times when Bollywood is looking at getting back to business, every small step counts and that’s the one which this Ranjit Tiwari directed film has taken.

The film carried the possibility of bringing in continued footfalls in the third week as well, had there been no competition. However there is a lot ahead of it from Hollywood in the form of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and F9. In fact former in particular has practically come out of nowhere and is already finding some good traction. On the other hand latter has a good franchise base in India. While between the two films, industry is set to see its best single say during the pandemic days (barring South films), the impact would be felt by Bell Bottom.

This also means that while earlier it seemed that the 30 crores milestone would be met before the close of third weekend itself for Bell Bottom, now one can foresee that happening only once the entire week ends.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per productaion and distribution sources

