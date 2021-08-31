Advertisement

After its extended second weekend, Bell Bottom has now hit the 25 crores* mark. The film did go below the 1 crore mark on its second Friday but post that on Saturday as well as Monday it topped the 1 crore mark. In fact, on Sunday, it had a good day as over 2 crores came in. As a result, there is some kind of traction that came the way of this Ranjit Tiwari directed film.

Considering yesterday was the holiday of Janamashtmi and it was also a long weekend, it is expected that the numbers would see a drop today. While 75 lakhs is still expected, one just hopes that over 50 lakhs still comes in. Between today and Thursday, one can expect 1.50-1.75 crores more to be added to the total.

Eventually Bell Bottom should go on to cross the 30 crores lifetime mark and that would take it past Roohi, which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film so far in 2021.

However a biggie like Bell Bottom, which also has good merits, definitely deserved more and one should see that happening once it arrives on OTT in a few weeks from now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

