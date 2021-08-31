Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are two talented actors and every filmmaker wants to collaborate with them. While the Gully Boy duo recently commenced shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, reports now claim the duo is going to have a tough time managing their schedules. Why? Well, it is because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

A recent media report claims that SLB’s upcoming film is likely to commence pretty soon and its schedule will overlap that of the KJo love flick. Read on to know the latest update as well as when Bhansali’s film will be going on floors.

A while ago, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in his blue-eyed boy Ranveer Singh and not Ranbir Kapoor for Baiju Bawra. Now, the latest Mid-Day report claims that Singh’s female lead is none other than his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani leading lady Alia Bhatt. While SLB is currently occupied with the work for his debut web series Heeramandi, this upcoming film will reportedly go on floors by October. As per the report, a set is currently being constructed at Film City in Goregaon.

As reported by the website, the shooting schedules of Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt – for both the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar films – are likely to overlap come October. A source in the know told the publication, “At this point, it appears that some parts of Rocky Aur Rani… may overlap with the Baiju Bawra shoot. The primary roadblock will be the look of the characters, as the two actors sport distinct looks in the films. The actors’ teams are ensuring that the duo finishes major chunks of Karan’s film before moving to Bhansali’s project.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar’s kicked off the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt led love story at a studio last week. Post wrapping up the lead’s portions, the filmmaker will now focus on the scenes featuring veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The source revealed that scenes featuring the whole gang will be “canned later in the year.”

On the work front, besides the above mentioned projects, Ranveer Singh will also star in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi (cameo as Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao), ’83 as Kapil Dev, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Alia Bhatt on the other hand is part of several much-awaited films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmāstra and Darlings.

