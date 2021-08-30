Advertisement

Salman Khan is usually a reserved and shy person but expect him to shock you with some most unexpected bizarre statements. One such was witnessed by none other than Karan Johar, who was caught in an awkward conversation with Salman. Bhaijaan on the other hand, was literally on fire as he took sly digs at Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

By now, the entire universe knows about the love story of Salman and Katrina. The couple allegedly dated each other for 7 years and broke up in 2010. Post her breakup, she was in a serious relationship with Ranbir. Katrina had herself confirmed about the same. They allegedly broke during the shoot of Jagga Jasoos.

During the time when Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were dating each other, Salman Khan appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. He looked very p*ssed off and upset over Katrina being with Ranbir. He even expressed his frustration (in a funny way) during a rapid-fire round with KJo.

During one of the questions, Karan asks Salman Khan to choose one director he would love to work with in the future. Even before KJo reveals all the options, Salman chooses him over Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty and others. Salman further taunts KJo by saying that he would like to work with KJo but the director doesn’t want to work with him.

Salman further revealed he has heard that KJo has signed Ranbir Kapoor for his next. Taking a sly dig at Ranbir over his affair with Katrina Kaif, Salman says, “He’s taking away everything yaar…this is not fair.”

