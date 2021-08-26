Advertisement

Superstar Salman Khan has been in the industry for more than three decades. The superstar made his debut with JK Bihari directorial’s Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. Today the film marks his 33 years in Bollywood and on this occasion we reveal an interesting anecdote.

The family drama’s lead actors were Farooq Shaikh and Rekha. Salman played an important role in the film. Even though a lot of people have seen this movie, not many are aware that how the superstar was cast in the film. Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

During an episode of Dus Ka Dum, Salman Khan revealed how he landed on the role of his first film. He said, “I will tell you a story of Biwi Ho To Aisi. I met Bihari sahab (the filmmaker) about two, three years ago. I asked, ‘Sir, aapne mereko uss picture pe sign kaise kiya (Why did you sign me for your film)? He told me he went to many stars who rejected the movie.”

The Dabangg star then quoted the filmmaker and said, “He (Bihari) told me, ‘Ab jo bhi next idiot iss garage me aayega, main usko sign karunga (Whichever idiot walks into this garage next, I will take him for my next film)’. And at the time, I had thought, I would make a high-speed entry in the garage.”

Suresh Bhagat, who was the producer of Biwi Ho To Aisi, had complete faith in Salman Khan. The producer is an interview with a leading daily said that after seeing the Radhe star he thought there was something about his personality that grabbed his attention.

He had also said that the director JK Bihari would leave the industry should Salman Khan become a superstar. The producer further said, “Aaj wo (JK Bihari) industry chorr diya hai (That filmmaker has left the industry as promised).” Take a look at the video below:



Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant With Second Baby? Netizens Notice “Her Baby Bump Is Clearly Showing Now” From Her Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube