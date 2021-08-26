Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at the private airport in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and a video of the same is going viral on social media. What has got netizens attention is Aishwarya’s all-black outfit and eagle-eyed fans are claiming that she’s pregnant with her second child with actor and husband Abhishek Bachchan.

The rumours of Aishwarya being pregnant have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

Recently the rumours started when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted exiting the private airport in Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress was donning an all-black look and looked pretty as ever in the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a hands-on mother and there’s no denying that.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it. A fan reacted to her look and commented, “Seems like she is pregnant 🤰 that’ll be a good news”. Another fan commented, “Her baby bump is clearly showing now😍”. A third fan commented, “ Aishwarya must be pregnant.. bcz hip is too large now.. noway she can’t be that much fat just like that..”

Well, what do you think? Do y’all think that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are expecting their second child?

Meanwhile, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have embraced parenthood amid the pandemic. From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan, Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi, all these celebrities have welcomed their little bundle of joys this year.

We are really excited for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if these rumours happen to be true. Aaradhya will soon be getting a sibling!

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

