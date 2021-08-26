Advertisement

Pooja Bedi is an anti-vaxxer and hasn’t shied away from talking about the same on social media. This morning, via a series of tweets, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar continued displaying the same behaviour and even called the mass-vaccination drive to protect oneself against Covid-19 ‘sinister and illogical.’

While also comparing the pre-vaccine and post-vaccine survival rate data, the actress stated that taking the jabs in a “bottomless pit of vaccines” as antibodies disappear and booster shots are needed. Read on to know all she had to say in her recent rant.

Taking to her official Twitter handle a while ago, Pooja Bedi wrote, “If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It’s illogical & Sinister!” Tagging the Prime Minister, the United Nations, and other civic bodies, she wrote in her next tweet, “Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive Covid? Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%.”

Replying to a user – who told her to let people choose whether they want to get vaccinated or no and that it’s up to businesses whom they permit into their establishments – Pooja Bedi tweeted, “To be unwelcome. Be it a business or country… based on a vaccination… is to be denied income, facilities or opportunity. And yes. That is discrimination”

In another tweet, while calling the vaccines a “bottomless pit,” Pooja Bedi stated, “How can a “Universal Pass” for two jabs be valid when they can get covid & spread covid just like unvaccinated? & especially since they now say that 2 jabs aren’t adequate (antibodies disappear) & booster shots needed..how is it ANY guarantee? It’s a bottomless pit of vaccines!”

A couple of days ago, Pooja Bedi even tweeted about being made to wear a mask while driving but it being ok to eat in a restaurant without one. The actress had written, “It’s bizarre that u have to wear a mask in your own car with your husband beside u (but can kiss him at home without one) Even more bizarre that u get out of the car & can sit at a restaurant (without mask) with your friends & amidst strangers. Useless protocols!” Adding to this tweet a few minutes ago, she wrote, “we are just being subjected to illogical whims and decisions of law makers/ people in power. The loss of lives/ education to kids/ income&

opportunity of the vast majority of the country due to covid protocols & restrictions is unequatable to the 1% covid Death rate.”

Do you agree with Pooja Bedi’s anti-vaxxer sentiments? Let us know in the comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

