The Covid-19 pandemic has taught Emraan Hashmi to not take things for granted and reminded the actor about how everything in life is so unpredictable.

Opening up on the same, Emraan told IANS: “You can’t take things for granted and things are very unpredictable. We never really thought that we would be in a scenario like this where the pandemic has shaken up not just the country but the entire world. We should take each day at a time, be there for each other and support each other in whatever capacity we can because everyone is dealing with this in some way or the other.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chehre’ which hits theatres on August 27 and the actor says we should support theatre owners in the present time.

“I feel we should support theatre owners as they have supported us throughout. Both these industries are dependent on each other,” Emraan said.

Quizzed if he feels his film can pull audiences back to the theatres, the actor replied: “I don’t know. Nobody knows what is going to happen in this pandemic and what’s going to turn out. Whoever feels okay to come to the theatre to watch this film will come and then the rest can watch on OTT, which is also fine.”

Throwing light on the story of the mystery thriller, Emraan Hashmi said: “It’s an unusual game which these people play inside a house one night. It’s a game of a mock courtroom set up and an accused is grilled. I am basically a guest who arrives in that house owned by a bunch of retired lawyers and a judge. The two lawyers are Annu Kapoor and Mr Bachchan while Dhritiman Chatterjee is the judge. We all play this game where certain revelations happen and you get to know what these people are actually doing there.”

Emraan shares the screen with veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

Sharing his experience of working with Bachchan, the actor informed: “It was everything that I actually knew it would be! His expertise in acting, the way he conducts himself on the set. I just took a lot of lessons back home by observing how he rehearses and how he approaches a scene.”

Directed by Rumy Jafry, ‘Chehre’ also features Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

