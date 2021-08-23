Advertisement

YRF’s Tiger 3, which sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles from the earlier films, is currently being shot in Russia. While the films’ leading stars are there, its antagonist, Emraan Hashmi, is still in the country as he is promoting his next Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Emraan, who will soon head to Russia to join Salman and Katrina for the film’s shoot, recently interacted with a publication and spoke about the third instalment in the spy film franchise, his big introductory scenes and more. Read on to know all he said.

While several sources have claimed Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist in Tiger 3, neither Yash Raj Films nor Emraan Hashmi has confirmed the type of character he was signed on for. Besides being the film’s villain, rumours regarding Hashmi’s introductory scene – which is said to be costing the production house approximately Rs. 10 crores – also made the headlines. Now, in a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, when asked about the same, Emraan Hashmi – while still keeping everything under wraps, said, “I’ve never come forward and said I am doing all those things.”

In the same conversation, when asked why, “People will love me as an antagonist against Salman Khan because?” Emraan Hashmi responded with a simple “Because I am a good actor.” Given the pictures on his social media handle, we know the actor has been training for Tiger 3 and is bulking up.

As per the above-mentioned site, the 45-day gruelling international schedule of the film will be filled with breathtaking action sequences. It will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations, including Austria and Turkey.

Recently, pictures of Salman Khan from the sets of Tiger 3 went viral on social media. In the leaked images, Salman could be seen sporting long blonde hair and a beard – looking totally unrecognizable.

The film directed by Maneesh Sharma also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan in a cameo. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

