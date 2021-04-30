Emraan Hashmi is amongst those rare actors who are actually intelligent and bold in real life. No, he doesn’t love creating noise by making unnecessary comments, but when it comes to responding to anyone, the actor knows how to hit it out of the park with blunt honesty.

Advertisement

If you need proof of how Emraan oozes ‘thug life’ in real life, just watch his rapid-fire segment with Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan. The fun segment will make your day and show how lethal Emraan’s answers are. It was back in 2014 when he graced the celebrity talk show with the filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt.

Advertisement

First, it was Mahesh Bhatt who nailed the rapid-fire segment, only to get defeated by Emraan Hashmi. Emraan was asked to respond with a one-word answer to questions. Digging into personal life, the Shanghai actor was asked “one thing you miss about being single.” “One night stands” was Emraan’s answer.

Watch the rapid-fire segment below:

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles, we discussed Emraan Hashmi’s 18 years long career and how he is ready to bounce back.

It’s due to some outdated and some niche script choices, the actor lost his grip at the box office. To explain it more clearly, Emraan hasn’t seen a commercial success since 2015 (the last being Hamari Adhuri Kahani). It’s a gap of almost six years but seems like the actor is all set to bounce back. Speaking of this year, the actor already saw the release of Mumbai Saga, while his first ever collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre, stands postponed. Not just that, he is reportedly a part of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Tiger 3.

Must Read: Did You Know? Anushka Sharma Auditioned For 3 Idiots But Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir Khan Saw The Tape Only On PK Sets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube