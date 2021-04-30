Randhir Kapoor has lately been unwell. Father of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, the actor recently tested positive for COVID-19. Just not him, but 5 of his staff members contracted the virus as well. Now, amongst it all, the veteran star has been shifted to ICU and below are all the details you need.

It was just last evening that reports of Randhir being hospitalized began doing the rounds. Many wondered if everything was alright. The 74-year-old actor has now himself come out in the open and clarified reports.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Randhir Kapoor confirmed that he has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. He added, “I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests.”

Randhir Kapoor continued, “The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time.”

Asked how he contracted the virus, Kapoor said he has no idea. “I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalized with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.”

Last evening, Randhir Kapoor mentioned that he was almost asymptomatic. Rishi Kapoor’s brother had a fever but he recovered from that soon. He decided to undergo tests after he suffered a little shivering. There have been no breathing issues or any other COVID-related symptoms.

Meanwhile, his wife Babita along with daughters Kareena and Karisma got themselves tested and are fortunately negative.

We hope Randhir Kapoor recovers soon and returns home safe and sound!

