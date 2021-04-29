We surely miss the days of cliched Bollywood horror movies directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Bhatt Brothers, but times are changing. With movies like Tumbbad and Street, filmmakers showcased how this genre could be more than usual cliches.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming filmmakers who could contribute highly to this genre of films:

Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Amar Kaushik experimented with Stree & it worked well for everyone. It indeed could’ve been tighter & there was a huge scope to improve the story. Amar decided to go an unconventional route & stayed honest to the genre. We all are waiting to see if he gets back to the genre, making a good horror film!

Anvita Dutt Guptan (Bulbbul)

Bulbbul may not be the top scorer; the message was the winner in itself. Dutt’s direction was applauded by many, and it would be interesting to see what she will do next? Are you excited? We definitely are!

Bhanu Pratap Singh (Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship)

Bhanu Pratap Singh, without a doubt, managed to create the right atmosphere for a film like this, but the story lacked soul. The reason for involving him in this list to see how would he score with a solid horror script at his ease.

Mahaveer Shringi (Koi Saath Hai)

Despite its off-beat nature, Mahaveer Shringi’s horror film has the elements the viewers of this genre crave for. From quite a few jump-scares to the spooky aura, Mahaveer has few tricks up his sleeve for future thriller endeavours.

Milind Rau (The House Next Door/Aval)

In this Hindi version of Aval, a young couple’s relationship is shaken to its core when a mysterious and troubled family moves into the neighbourhood. Milind Rau, since then, has been a director to look out for in this genre.

