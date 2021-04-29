Neena Gupta has had her own fair share of struggles in the Bollywood industry. The veteran actress raised her daughter and ace designer Masaba Gupta on her own and single-handedly dealt with all her life problems like a boss.

Advertisement

The 61-year-old actress has been doing incredible work off late in the industry and has been back to back amazing performances.

Advertisement

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Neena Gupta revealed that at this point in time in her career, she doesn’t work for money. But there was a time when in order to raise her daughter Masaba she had worked on the projects she wasn’t entirely pleased working with.

“Earlier, I used to work to be able to raise Masaba. I had to do work that I wasn’t entirely pleased with. That used to be my main focus,” the veteran actress said.

Neena Gupta continued and added, “But now, it’s the other way around. Now that I am married, I don’t really have to work to earn money. Now she pushes me to work, which is very nice.”

The Sooryavanshi actress revealed how Masaba keeps reminding her to wear a mask on the sets and take safety precautions. “She’s become my mother now, she pushes me to work.”

On the work front, Neena Gupta has an interesting line-up of films including Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet’s Sardar Ka Grandson, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83 to name a few.

Meanwhile, Neena was last year seen in her daughter’s web debut show ‘Masaba Masaba’ that was released on Netflix and fans totally loved the series based on their lives and are desperately waiting for season 2.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tie Your Shoelaces As Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez Are Ready To Make You Groove On Dil De Diya – Watch Teaser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube