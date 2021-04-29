One doesn’t have to be a genius to understand that Shahid Kapoor is one of the busiest phases of his career. The actor has been making news from wrapping up films (Jersey), stepping into new, to making his digital debut ( the Raj & DK show), and sadly also walking out of some allegedly (Yoddha). But he is always in the headlines for projects. Amid all this, there is one more massive development, and he is also taking a new job.

While tackling several projects at a time, it is being said that Shahid Kapoor who is making his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video, has also locked a deal with Netflix. The actor is a part of a trilogy based on one of celebrated author Amish Tripathi’s works. If that isn’t enough to excite, he is turning a producer too. Read on to know everything you should about this big update of the day.

If you are unaware, Shahid Kapoor was all set to turn producer with Dingko Singh biopic, but that did not work out. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor has been paid a whopping amount of 70-80 crores for a trilogy based on Amish Tripathi’s novel. And his is also setting his foot in production.

A source said, “Shahid has been paid to the tune of over Rs. 70-80 crore for a trilogy that he’s going to star in. It’s a period mythological war saga that will be adapted from Amish Tripathi’s novel. Not just that, this will also mark Shahid’s foray into production.”

Talking about how Shahid Kapoor has been wanting to start a production house, the source added “Shahid was almost kick-starting his own banner with the Dingko Singh biopic but it fell apart. Now, Netflix and the for the web. This will also be another mythological project for him after Karna.”

