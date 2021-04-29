Rakhi Sawant cracked up the audience with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. While some even found her antics with Abhinav Shukla cringe-worthy, the actress made noise irrespective. She is currently taking care of her mother who’s been hospitalized due to chemotherapy sessions. But the beauty has opened up on the current COVID crisis and the recent statement made by Kangana Ranaut. Read on for details.

It all happened as Rakhi interacted with the media yesterday. The Main Hoon Na actress could be seen wearing a double mask as a precaution amid the COVID crisis. She even held 2 sanitizers in her hand and urged her fans to stay extra cautious. But it was her take on Kangana that baffled most.

During the interaction, Rakhi Sawant was asked about her take on Kangana Ranaut’s latest video. The Manikarnika actress was heard asking everyone to get vaccinated. She mentioned the situation in the country getting worse than ever.

A media person asked Rakhi Sawant, “Kangana ji bhi bol rahi thi aaj kal desh ki haalat bahut kharaab hai, Modi ji sahi hai ya galat hai, oxygen nahi mil raha kayi kayi jagah pe, humare liye, desh ke liye, toh uske baad kya bolna chahengi. Kangana ji ne bola hai jo (Kangana has said that the country’s condition is not good. PM Narendra Modi is right or wrong, oxygen is unavailable in many places, what do you have to say to that?)”

To this, Rakhi reacted, “Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people)”

Check out the viral video below:

We wonder what Kangana Ranaut thinks about it!

