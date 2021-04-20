Salman Khan is called a man with a golden heart and there are ‘n’ number of reasons behind it. The superstar helps anyone wholeheartedly and he never flaunts it. But thankfully, the media is there to show how sensitive Salman is. Recently, Rakhi Sawant couldn’t help herself from breaking down on the footpath while thanking the Dabangg star for saving her mother.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant had recently opened up that her mother is suffering from cancer. She even revealed that Salman and his brother Sohail Khan put a step forward to help with her mother’s cancer operation. On Monday (19th April), the surgery was carried out successfully, and Rakhi was seen sobbing on the footpath while thanking Salman.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the media and asked about her mother’s health. While talking about it, the actress suddenly broke down and got on her knees. She thanked Salman Khan and even called him a ‘messiah’. She went onto reveal that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor helped her by arranging one of India’s best cancer specialist.

Rakhi Sawant said, “Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don’t want anything in my life, I just want my mother).”

See the video:

On Monday, after the successful surgery of her mother, Rakhi expressed her gratefulness to Salman and Sohail through her official Instagram account. She wrote, “I thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus and wonder if I’ll ever be saved, or if I will die like this. But my God gave me an angel in the form of Salman. It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done. And I thank God and Salman. I pray that every household has sons like you and Sohail Khan. I thank your parents for giving my family two angels.”

Must Read: Boman Irani: “Why Should You Have Weaker Scripts Just Because It Is In The Theatrical Space?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube