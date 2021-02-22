Last night, Rakhi Sawant walked away with the prize money of ₹14 lakhs on Bigg Boss 14 and we are more than happy for her. In a recent conversation with a publication, the reality show star revealed the real reason behind marrying husband Ritesh and it’s beyond what we could have all imagined.

Advertisement

Last night, when Riteish Deshmukh entered the show wearing a ‘Sehra’ we were all surprised if it was Rakhi’s real husband until he revealed his identity.

Advertisement

In an interview with Telly Talk, Rakhi Sawant revealed the real reason behind marrying Ritesh and said in Hindi, “I was stuck in a bad situation, someone was going to kidnap me at gunpoint, my mother knows about this goon. Ritesh and I were talking and he really liked me, and I was looking for someone to marry to get away from the goon.

Rakhi Sawant continued, “Ritesh agreed to marry me. I began preparations for the wedding, but he didn’t show up. When he finally decided to come, a few reporters found out about our wedding, and Ritesh escaped from the back-room of the hotel where our wedding took place.”

Talking about it further, Rakhi added that just after she got married to Ritesh, the lockdown was imposed and she couldn’t meet him after that. “Everything happens for a reason. He could have taken advantage of me, but he never did. He did hide a major detail from me.”

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had no idea that her husband was already married to someone and has a child.

The reason behind Rakhi entering Bigg Boss 14 was that she was bankrupt and thought that this would pay her good money. After winning 14 lakhs, the actress told Salman Khan that she’ll pay all the medical bills of her mother with the money.

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s revelation on her husband Ritesh? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss History: From Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde To Shweta Tiwari – All The Women Winners Who Won The Hearts As Well As The Trophy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube