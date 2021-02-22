It was finally a wrap for Bigg Boss 14 last night. After much anticipation, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner, Rahul Vaidya the first runner-up and Nikki Tamboli as the second runner-up. Many fans had already predicted that the actress would lift the trophy this season. In fact, fans went on to predict that Aly Goni would definitely be amongst the top 3. But, the makers wanted to make the finale very exciting and hence strategically planned Aly’s exit.

Yes! You heard that, right! Aly would have hands down entered the Top 3 as expected by every fan. But, when he got eliminated and Nikki entered the top 3, fans were shocked. Keep scrolling further to know how the makers tampered with the votes.

Even though Nikki Tamboli did play a good game in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly Goni made a bigger impression on everyone in a very short period. Hence when the actor was shown the exit door before the model, fans were taken aback. They were on the edge of their seats till the end as nothing happened as per their expectations.

Well, it looks like that was the plan of Bigg Boss 14 makers to make the finale more interesting. After the winner was announced, a Twitter handle with the name of The Real Khabri revealed that Aly Goni got twice the number of votes as Nikki Tamboli, but the makers eliminated him. They said that the makers made him a scapegoat to add an element of excitement to the grand finale.

#AlyGoni was Made #Scapegoat to make finale Intresting As all the positions were predictable and everyone knew who is going to get which Position Even after getting almost 2 times more voted than #NikkiTamboli aly was Eliminated to Bring some excitement in #BB14GrandFinale — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 21, 2021

After the elimination, Aly told everyone that he did not expect to reach this level. His journey on the show had been like a roller coaster ride. He came in for Jasmin Bhasin and left to save her. Later, he made an entry once again on the show.

Well, do you think it is fair on the makers part to make Aly Goni a scapegoat? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

