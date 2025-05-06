Cricketer Virat Kohli grabbed several eyeballs after he accidentally liked a bold picture of actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Later, he released a statement wherein he blamed the algorithm of the application which caused his account to accidentally like the picture. While the incident sparked a meme fest and a lot of discussion, singer Rahul Vaidya took to his social media handle to take a dig at Kohli.

Sharing a video on his social media handle, Rahul Vaidya said, “Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?” However, soon after that, Vaidya shared another video wherein he revealed that he has been blocked by Virat Kohli.

In his video, the Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up said, “So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, all you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.’ Haina?” No sooner did the singer share the video than netizens started to wonder what could be the reason behind him being blocked by Kohli.

Amid this, an old tweet of Rahul Vaidya has been going viral on social media wherein he had taken an unmissable dig at Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Vaidya’s tweet was dated back to March 26, 2015 wherein he had stated, “Anushka Bhabhi ke dheele pade tevar … Na saiyyan chale na devar !!!! Well played Dhoni !!!” Take a look at the same.

Now, we wonder whether this was the reason behind Virat Kohli blocking Rahul Vaidya. For the unversed, the singer is being trolled brutally by Kohli’s fans. Rahul also shared an Instagram story on the same wherein he said, “And now you are abusing me that’s fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers.” Well, we wonder if this will evoke any reaction from the cricketer towards Vaidya.

