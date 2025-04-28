The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has witnessed many ugly fights wherein contestants were found to be going quite below the belt with each other. One such nasty argument was between Kushal Tandon and Kajol’s sister, Tanisha Mukherjee in Bigg Boss 7. While the fight began after Tanisha lost her temper on Kushal, the latter took it to an uglier level as he started brutally bodyshaming the actress.

Talking about the same, it all started after the box task wherein some section of the contestants were inside a box while the other half were trying to get them out. A war of words started between Kushal Tandon and Tanisha Mukherjee right from the beginning of the task wherein the latter was nestled inside the box. An enraged Tanisha stormed out of the box and pushed Kushal which made him furious.

In a fit of rage, Tanisha Mukherjee also pushed her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant another time, which did not go down well with him. This soon led to Kushal Tandon following the Neel N Nikki to the washroom and bodyshaming her. Not only this but Kushal also compared her film career to that of her successful elder sister Kajol.

The Beyhadh actor said, “Ugly fatso with an ugly face and figure. Flop Actress. Apni Behen Ko Dekho Aur Khud Ko Dekho.” He was stopped by his co-contestant and ex-girlfriend, Gauahar Khan who told him to maintain his class. Kushal Tandon had received a severe backlash after the episode. Some fans also criticized Gauahar for not stopping him from hurling the below-the-belt words at Tanisha Mukherjee.

Not only Tanisha Mukherjee but Kushal Tandon also said some problematic statements to his Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Vivek during the same task, which the audience found extremely homophobic. For the unversed, Kushal was ousted from the show mid-way for allegedly getting physical with Andy Kumar. Talking about Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of the show while Tanisha became the first runner-up.

