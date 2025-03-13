Kajol Net Worth 2025: Invests 12.5% On Her 2nd Most Priced Possession

Kajol is currently grabbing headlines for two reasons – one of them is personal, while the other is professional. The actress will next be seen in a film titled Maa, which was announced recently. Meanwhile, the superstar is all set to make some growth in her assets as she has bought a commercial space worth approximately 30 crore!

The said commercial space is in Goregaon, as per the reports. It is a shop with a spacious area of 4,365 square feet on the Ground Floor of a building on Linking Road. The actress, in fact, paid a stamp duty of 1.72 crore.

Kajol Net Worth 2025

The actress enjoys a net worth of a reported 240 crore, and this mammoth amount is surely gonna rise in the upcoming years with the smart investment! This is the fifth property owned by Kajol and the second highest-priced possession she might flaunt!

Kajol’s Properties

Before this investment, the superstar had four huge properties to flaunt. She owns a bungalow, Shiv Shakti, in Juhu with Ajay Devgn, which is her residence. The bungalow is valued at a huge 60 crore!

Apart from her residence, the actress bought two apartments in Juhu worth 12 crore in 2022, which was followed by another apartment worth 16.5 crore, bought in 2023.

As per Indian Express, the actress before her 30 crore purchase this year, has previously invested in commercial space in 2023 as well. The price of this deal was almost 7.5 crore.

Kajol’s Investments Overseas

Kajol also owns a residential property on London’s Park Lane. She co-owns the property with Ajay Devgn, and it is priced at 54 crore. In total, the actress has almost 180.5 crore worth of property, which is 75% of her total net worth! Well, truly a queen!

