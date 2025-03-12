In the booming era of OTT, Indian audiences have been blessed with quality content. Among web series, Panchayat is one such quality work that has become an emotion for many viewers. Since its debut in 2020, the show has gained immense popularity and built its loyal fanbase. So today, we’ll discuss Sunita Rajwar, who had her share in the success of the show in the second and third seasons.

Sunita is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She started her commercial acting career on TV in 1998 with CID. Initially, she played small roles and struggled for years. She has also been a part of notable shows like Aahat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ramayan, and Hitler Didi. Despite being a part of several shows, the actress expressed her frustration over being typecast.

Talking to Digital Commentary, Sunita Rajwar shared that she was typecast for maid roles. So, in frustration, she quit the TV industry. She also shared that during her initial years, she used to get paid 2,000 rupees per day for shooting. Though her salary increased over the years, it remained at lower levels, and her work was never appreciated.

Sunita Rajwar got her breakthrough as Bittu ki mummy in Gullak. After this popular web series, she bagged Panchayat, which earned her massive popularity. In the show, she plays the role of Kranti Devi, a rival of Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta) and the wife of Bhushan (played by Durgesh Kumar).

In the second season of Panchayat, Sunita had a meaty role, which had negative shades, yet it was amusing. As Kranti Devi, she became a household name, and her graph went a notch higher with the third season. After years of struggle, we’re sure that Sunita would be proud of her work, especially after looking at the remuneration.

While the exact figure is unknown, it is rumored that Sunita Rajwar earned a salary of 15,000-20,000 rupees for shooting each episode. It’s unclear whether the actors were paid on a per per-episode or per day basis, but if we compare Sunita’s remuneration of 2,000 rupees (per day) during her early years in TV, she witnessed a rumored hike of a huge 650%-900% for Panchayat.

