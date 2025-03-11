In the first episode of the week, Phyllis and Sharon receive a disturbing message from their captor. Meanwhile, Nick joins forces with Bil, while Audra covers her tracks with Nate regarding her past with Holden.

The kidnapping storyline continues throughout the week, with others joining in the investigation. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 11, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera series and involve themselves in the world of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 11, 2025

The episode on Tuesday featured Summer causing a rift between Kyle and Claire. It has been no secret that Summer has been jealous of her former husband Kyle’s blooming romance with her cousin Claire. Even though she might refuse to accept that, her behavior says otherwise. The couple also has to face Vict’s wrath or that of someone who is not happy with their relationship.

Even Jack thinks Summer is hoping to get back with Kyle. And even though Summer had a short fling with Chance, she broke it off a while ago and has been focused on Kyle and Claire. How will she react when something she does causes a rift between Kyle and Claire? Has she plotted something to ruin their dates and cause issues between them? Will they catch on to it?

Meanwhile, Holden broadens his horizons in town. He might be new in the CI, but he has already started interacting with many new people—Claire being a case in point. The teaser showed the two interacting, but what will this mean for the people they have been involved with? Will Kyle get jealous, or will this new interaction push him even closer to Summer?

On the other hand, Audra might be in a relationship with Nat, but she has a past with Holde and is doing her best to keep it under wraps. Will this interaction spark some jealousy in her heart? Will this impact her romance with Nate? Will he finally figure out how deep Audra and Holden’s history used to run? Lastly, Phyllis’ captor forces her to make a tough decision.

After receiving creepy messages from the captor, Phyllis and Sharon have to make quick decisions. What has the captor asked Phyllis to do? Could it be related to Sharon? Or maybe even Nick or Billy? Could it be about her children, Daniel and Summ, instead? Will anyone be able to rescue Phyllis and Sharon before that? Stay tuned for more details.

