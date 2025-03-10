Genoa City in The Young and the Restless has plenty of troubles, fun, and drama lined up as Sharon and Phyllis continue to be kidnapped and locked up, Victor and Jacks’ enmity sees a resurgence, Billy starts a new journey in his career, and with Sally and Audra keeps working to her past with Holden a secret from Nate.

This week promises plenty more entertainment with mysterious captors, jealousy taking the front seat, and confrontations. Here’s what the fans can expect from the March 10, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to ABC to watch the award-winning daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 10, 2025

This week starts with Phyllis and Sharon receiving a disturbing message from their captor. While they have kept their identities a secret, they are keen to share a message with each other. As if being abducted and held captive wasn’t enough, both of them have hated each other all their lives.

They managed to navigate their dislike for one another and tried to find a way out together. And now the captor has made their presence known by sharing a creepy message. How will Sharon and Phyllis deal with this now? Will they get a hint about who this vicious person is? Or will they succumb to the pressure and the frustration?

Up next on The Young and the Restless, Nick reluctantly joins forces with Billy. While Sharon and Phyllis are doing what they can to find a way out, their loved ones are equally worried about their disappearance. Nick has a history with both of them, while Billy has been working with Phyllis on his newest business venture.

When the two reluctantly join forces, can they finally find a way to figure out where Sharon and Phyllis have been kept locked? Will this odd pairing work out, or will Chase be the one to investigate and find some clues with Daniel’s help? Lastly, Audra covers her tracks with Nate. She is happy in her relationship with him, but Holden’s entry has shaken her up a little.

She has adamantly kept her past with Holden a secret from Nate. How far will Audra go to keep their history away from her boyfriend? When Nate gets suspicious and questions her about Holden, how will she find a way to steer him away from the truth? How long till he finds out what she has been trying to hide? Will Holden be the one to reveal the truth?

Or will someone else spill the details? Stay tuned to find out more about the storylines of The Young and the Restless, which airs on CBS.

