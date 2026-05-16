The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Lily catching Cane off guard. Meanwhile, Holden and Claire explored new territory as they kissed once again amidst their attempts to comfort each other. And then lastly, Nick struck a dangerous deal as he struggled with addiction.

From advice and plotting to decisions and strategies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor questioning Nick’s judgment. What new friction is about to happen between the father and son? Adam and Chelsea strategize against a rival. Is this about Riza or Matt? Sharon gives Phyllis unsolicited advice. But will the latter take it or push back?

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Devon and Mariah discuss forgiveness. Is there a road ahead for the two of them or not? Daniel tries to broker a truce between Phyllis and Christine. Is he biting off more than he can chew? When Patty helps Matt Clark navigate Genoa City, is she really setting the stage for a dangerous alliance ahead?

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Victor orders Michael to strike back against a rival. Is it going to be Jack or Matt? Victoria confronts Nick about his recovery. How will he respond to his sister’s worries? Sally worries about Billy’s past catching up with him. But are her fears correct, or is she worrying too much because of her trauma?

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Victor and Nikki put their differences aside to help Nick. But will this work out? Lily and Holden arrive in New York. What will they find? Jack has a change of heart about Patty. Is this going to change his plan now?

Friday, May 22, 2026

The final episode of the week features Nikki standing her ground. Is this in regard to Victor? Holden’s and Claire’s trip takes an unexpected turn. What could this be about? And lastly, Jack makes a bad decision. What now?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: The Punisher: One Last Kill — Biggest Marvel Easter Eggs Fans Missed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News