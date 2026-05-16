The Warlords of the Sea (Shichibukai) in One Piece were once the World Government’s most dangerous pirate allies. While they all held the same official title, their strength, influence, and importance in the story varied greatly. Some were true monsters in battle, while others gained the position through luck, politics, or reputation.

Here is a ranking of all warlords from best to worst.

1. Blackbeard: The Ultimate Opportunist

Marshall D. Teach, known as Blackbeard, stands at the top of the ranking due to his unmatched ambition and exceptional abilities.

He possesses two of the most dangerous Devil Fruits: the Yami Yami no Mi (Dark-Dark Fruit) and the Gura Gura no Mi (Quake-Quake Fruit), which were stolen from Whitebeard.

Blackbeard used his warlord status strategically to infiltrate Impel Down, recruit powerful prisoners, and build his crew before abandoning the system entirely.

His rise from Warlord to Emperor of the Sea proves his long-term vision and makes him the most dangerous among them all.

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2. Dracule Mihawk: The World’s Strongest Swordsman

Dracule Mihawk is widely respected as the greatest swordsman in the world. He has unmatched skill with a blade and rarely shows his full power because most opponents are far below his level.

From his first appearance, Mihawk establishes overwhelming dominance by easily defeating Zoro and later casually clashing with top-tier fighters.

His calm personality and effortless strength make him one of the most mysterious and feared warlords in history.

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3. Boa Hancock: The Pirate Empress

Boa Hancock is the ruler of Amazon Lily and one of the strongest female fighters in the series. She possesses all three forms of Haki, making her a complete combatant.

Her Mero Mero no Mi (Love-Love Fruit) turns people to stone using emotions like attraction, giving her a unique and deadly fighting style.

Beyond her strength, Hancock’s backstory as a former slave adds emotional depth to her character. Despite her prideful personality, she shows a softer side when it comes to Luffy.

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4. Trafalgar D. Law: The Surgeon of Death

Trafalgar D. Water Law became a warlord after delivering the hearts of 100 pirates to the World Government, showing his determination and ruthlessness at the time.

However, Law’s character evolves significantly. His past with Corazon and trauma under Doflamingo adds emotional weight to his story.

As a fighter, his Ope Ope no Mi (Op-Op Fruit) gives him unmatched surgical control over space, making him a major tactical threat.

Law also plays a key role in reshaping world events, especially during the downfall of Doflamingo and later conflicts involving the Yonko.

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5. Donquixote Doflamingo: The Tyrant of Dressrosa

Doflamingo is one of the most dangerous and influential Warlords ever introduced. He ruled Dressrosa from the shadows, controlling its government, military, and underground black market.

His Ito Ito no Mi (String-String Fruit) allowed him to manipulate enemies like puppets, making him a deadly fighter and strategist.

What makes Doflamingo especially memorable is his cruelty, charisma, and connection to the World Government’s darkest secrets, including ties to the Celestial Dragons.

Even after his defeat and imprisonment in Impel Down, his influence continues to affect the world.

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6. Jinbe: The Honorable Fishman Warrior

Jinbe stands out among the Warlords for his strong moral code and sense of justice. Even while serving the World Government, he maintained his principles and eventually broke away when their actions conflicted with his beliefs.

As a Fishman karate master, Jinbe is incredibly strong in combat and has proven himself in major battles against powerful enemies.

Beyond strength, he plays an important emotional and leadership role in guiding Luffy and later joins the Straw Hat Pirates as their helmsman.

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7. Bartholomew Kuma: The Tragic Weapon

Bartholomew Kuma is one of the most emotionally complex Warlords in the series. His Nikyu Nikyu no Mi (Paw-Paw Fruit) gives him the ability to repel anything, including attacks, pain, and even people across vast distances.

Kuma’s life is filled with tragedy, especially as he transitions from a revolutionary figure to a tool of the World Government. His story becomes even more impactful during the Egghead Arc, where his past and sacrifices are fully revealed.

While once feared as “The Tyrant,” Kuma is ultimately remembered more for his emotional depth and sacrifice than destruction.

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8. Sir Crocodile: The First Real Nightmare Villain

Sir Crocodile was one of the first Warlords to truly feel like a major world-level threat. In the Alabasta Arc, he controlled Baroque Works and secretly manipulated an entire kingdom.

His Suna Suna no Mi (Sand-Sand Fruit) made him deadly in combat, especially in desert environments where he was nearly untouchable.

However, as the story progressed and stronger Warlords were introduced, Crocodile’s power level and influence were overshadowed. Still, his return and redemption during Marineford kept him relevant in later events.

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9. Edward Weevil: The Unproven Monster

Edward Weevil, who claims to be Whitebeard’s son, is extremely strong and destructive. He is responsible for wiping out several pirate crews connected to Whitebeard’s legacy.

Even Marines, including Admiral Kizaru, have suggested that his strength is comparable to a young Whitebeard. However, despite this raw power, Weevil lacks major screen time and development.

Because of his limited role in the story before the Warlord system was abolished, he never reached the same narrative importance as others.

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10. Buggy: The Lucky Warlord

Buggy’s rise to Warlord status is one of the most unexpected developments in the series. Unlike others, he did not earn his position through overwhelming power or strategic genius.

Instead, his reputation grew through a series of misunderstandings, lucky events during Impel Down and Marineford, and exaggerated stories about his influence.

While Buggy later becomes far more important in the world, his time as a Warlord is remembered more as a comedic accident than a true display of strength or leadership.

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11. Gecko Moria: The Fallen Shadow User

Gecko Moria is often seen as the weakest Warlord overall. He possesses the powerful Kage Kage no Mi (Shadow-Shadow Fruit), which allows him to control shadows and create zombie armies.

However, instead of using his ability to its full potential, Moria became lazy and overly dependent on his zombie soldiers. During the Thriller Bark arc, his entire strategy revolved around others fighting for him rather than showing real personal strength.

Even after years of preparation, he was still defeated by pre-timeskip Luffy, making him the least impressive among the Warlords in terms of combat performance and impact.

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