The Netflix adaptation of One Piece is approaching its second season after the commercial and critical acclaim of the first season. While season 1 of Netflix’s One Piece introduced the founding members of the Straw Hat pirates and covered the manga’s early story arcs up to the Arlong Park arc.

The second season is set to premiere in 2026, and reporting from Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed many of the characters from the manga who will be featured in the story arcs to follow. Read on to learn more about what One Piece season 2 will have in store.

One Piece Season 2 Will Feature New Straw Hats

The upcoming season of One Piece is set to make some major additions to the Straw Hat pirates lineup. When season 1 of the Netflix series ended, the series had introduced the founding ensemble of Monkey D. Luffy (Inaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skyler).

Going into season 2, there are two confirmed additions to the Straw Hat pirate crew. The first is Tony Tony Chopper (voiced by Mikaela Hoover), an anthropomorphic reindeer who, like Luffy, has Devil Fruit powers.

Chopper was originally introduced in chapter 134 of the One Piece manga, back in May 2000. Chopper stands out for his relatively innocent personality, which often toes the line of outright gullibility. Because of Chopper’s short stature and cute character design, he’s often considered a mascot character for the series.



The second addition to the Straw Hat pirates is Nico Robin (played by Lera Abova), who was first introduced in the manga’s chapter 114. Like Chopper and Luffy, she also has Devil Fruit powers.

Unlike Chopper, however, Nico originated as a villain, and first encountered the Straw Hat pirates while working for the ruthless Baroque Works crew as its vice-president under the codename Miss All-Sunday. She eventually had a falling out with her boss, Mr. Crocodile, resulting in the Straw Hats bailing her out.

As she grew closer to the Straw Hats, she eventually turned herself over to the World Government, who’d been hunting her down all her life. In response, the Straw Hats conspired to spring her out of prison, with Luffy declaring open war on the World Government. Moved by the lengths the Straw Hats went to, Nico joined their crew permanently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lera Abova (@leraabova)

New Villains And Obstacles Will Show Up In Season 2

Aside from the new Straw Hat pirates, One Piece season 2 will also feature new antagonists for Luffy and his team to face off against.

Among these villains are the Baroque Works Group, who are tied to Nico Robin’s introduction. Reflecting her manga origins, Nico herself will be introduced as Miss All Sunday in the Netflix series.

Alongside her, season 2 will feature Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaclyn), Mister 5 (Camrus Johnson), and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso), and the kingpin, Mister 0/Sir Crocodile (Joe Manganiello).

Other antagonists featured in season 2 include the Giant Warrior Pirates, as well as the relentless Marine Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr), whose appearance was teased in the season 1 finale.

One Piece season 2 is shaping up to be an ambitious follow-up to the first season, and is sure to take the Netflix series’ story forward in new and exciting ways.

