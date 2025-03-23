Monkey D. Luffy’s adventure is about to pick up right where it left off, and the excitement is at an all-time high. After a brief hiatus since October, the One Piece anime is set to return in just a matter of weeks, bringing the highly anticipated continuation of the Egghead Arc.

So, One Piece fans can finally mark their calendars for April 5 because Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are making sure that the comeback is nothing short of spectacular. Besides, a massive premiere weekend is in store, featuring not just one but two brand-new episodes, along with an 83-minute recap special to get everyone back on track with the story so far.

🚨[Special News!] The Egghead Arc will officially kick-off its return with a special premiere weekend! ONE PIECE will resume simulcast on Crunchyroll with an 83-minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special & ep. 1123 on April 5th, followed by the premiere of ep. 1124 on April 6th!… pic.twitter.com/9LPtj95PMJ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 22, 2025

When and Where to Watch The Big Event?

The announcement, made during Anime Japan in Tokyo, confirms that fans across North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America will get front-row seats to the action. Kicking things off on April 5, audiences will be treated to Episode 1123 and the Egghead Arc recap, followed by Episode 1124 the very next day, ensuring a weekend packed with high-stakes adventure.

A Recap Of The Egghead Arc So Far

When it comes to the Egghead Arc, there’s plenty to catch up on. The Straw Hats’ arrival at the futuristic Egghead Island set off a chain reaction of events that could alter the course of history.

With the world teetering on the brink of war and the World Government’s dark secrets unraveling, Luffy and his crew find themselves entangled in a conflict that goes beyond their usual treasure-seeking escapades. The enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk, whose laboratory holds answers to some of the series’ deepest mysteries, including the true nature of Devil Fruits, becomes the center of an all-out global crisis when assassins are sent to eliminate him.

The first part of the Egghead Arc has already delivered 34 electrifying episodes, and the adventure is far from over.

20 days until the ONE PIECE anime returns! pic.twitter.com/7HBfhUIeOV — Geo (@Geo_AW) March 18, 2025

As the story moves forward, the stakes reach new heights. With Vegapunk now an unexpected ally, the Straw Hats find themselves in a desperate struggle to protect both the scientist and the people of Egghead Island from the wrath of the World Government.

Luffy will have no choice but to clash with some of the most formidable enemies he’s ever faced, including the fearsome Admiral Kizaru and wiith the Marines closing in, what unfolds next could send shockwaves across the One Piece world. Also let’s not forget, this arc is just the beginning of the anime’s “Final Saga.” Though the finish line is still a few years away, series creator Eiichiro Oda continues to steer the legendary tale toward its long-awaited conclusion, with predictions placing the manga’s grand finale somewhere around 2027 or 2028, with the anime following soon after.

Get Ready To Sail Again

Crunchyroll will be the exclusive destination for the premiere weekend, giving fans the first look at the new episodes and the recap special as they air on Fuji TV. However, as the arc progresses, Netflix will also be offering the episodes, making them available to a wider audience. The streaming giant, which is already home to One Piece’s live-action adaptation, recently wrapped production on the show’s second season, further solidifying its place in the franchise’s ever-growing universe.

While it remains unclear whether the episodes will be simulcast or arrive on a slight delay, one thing is certain – April marks the return of one of anime’s most significant and lore-heavy arcs in its 25-year history.

The Straw Hat Pirates return for their exciting adventure in Egghead 🏝️ ONE PIECE: Egghead Arc Part 2 is coming to Netflix April 12, with new episodes weekly! pic.twitter.com/ysE5aFqneO — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2025

So, prepare to set sail once more as the One Piece premiere event lands on Crunchyroll on April 5 and 6.

