One Piece Day was celebrated with grandeur and excitement a few months ago at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured a vast array of annual features for manga fans, and on that day, Netflix increased the enthusiasm of the fans by revealing the trailer for One Piece: Into the Grand Line. This is the second installment of the live-action adaptation of the cult classic manga series One Piece. It showcased a balanced equation of action with emotion. However, the trailer proved that Iñaki Godoy, who plays the character of Monkey D. Luffy, is the heartbeat of the show. Godoy is a highly talented rising star in Hollywood, and here we share his journey from Mexican actor to star of the iconic show One Piece.

Iñaki Godoy’s Early Roles

The handsome actor was born on August 25, 2003, in Mexico City. He had an inclination towards acting from his childhood days, which landed him his first major role in the American-Spanish series La querida del Centauro. In the show, he played the character of Amadeo “El Gato.” He quickly built an impressive resume with noteworthy roles in La querida del Centauro” and “Who Killed Sara?” The actor also bagged a role in the Netflix series “The Imperfects.”

His Silver Screen Debut

Apart from his notable work in television, Iñaki Godoy has also proven his worth in Mexican independent cinema. In 2020, he featured in the critically acclaimed film “Go Youth!” (¡Ánimo Juventud!), which focused on Mexico’s youth in the modern world. He also appeared in MexZombies and Don’t Open the Door, or No abras la puerta.

His Breakthrough Role

The talented and efficient rising star got his greatest spotlight in 2023, when he was cast in the role of Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action adaptation of a cultural phenomenon, One Piece. It is based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The story revolves around the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy, and their adventures as they seek a mythical treasure known as One Piece.

Iñaki Godoy impressed the manga series fans with his exuberance, optimism, and connection with the character. Fans from all over the world sent their love for his portrayal of the character. The role helped him earn global fame and also made him one of Mexico’s gems.

He has become one of the most promising Mexican actors; however, his voyage has just begun. One Piece star’s portrayal of Monkey D. Luffy has become a career-defining role that has brought him fame across cultures, generations, and fan communities.

Updates About One Piece Series

Netflix has announced that One Piece: Into the Grand Line will premiere on March 10, 2026. They have also confirmed that the third installment’s filming will start soon, and it will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Behold, the great medical land of Drum! The wait is over, Nakama!! ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line sets sail March 10, 2026! pic.twitter.com/4pMBePR3DI — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) October 28, 2025

