Black Phone 2 closed another weekend with a strong domestic performance, holding steady at the box office despite the arrival of a few new releases on Friday. The Blumhouse horror sequel stayed firm in the top 3 of the US weekend charts, taking the number 3 spot behind the newly released Predator: Badlands and the almost three-week-old adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

After opening with $27.3 million in its first weekend in the US, the film pulled in $12.9 million in the second weekend with a drop of about 53% and then earned $8.3 million in the third weekend with a smaller 35.5% drop. This weekend, Black Phone 2 made $5.3 million, dipping only 36.3%, even though it lost 362 theatres across the US and now plays in just under 3,000.

The movie starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames earned more than $1 million on each of the three weekend days, with Saturday bringing in over $2 million. So far, Black Phone 2 has collected a total of $120.4 million worldwide, including $70.1 million from domestic markets and around $50 million from overseas audiences.

Black Phone 2 Outperforms One Battle After Another Domestically

Recently, the film surpassed The Conjuring 3 in domestic numbers and has now also outperformed Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller One Battle After Another ($69.3 million), which is expected to be a major awards contender but underperformed at the box office.

Despite lacking big studio backing like Warner Bros. and not featuring a high-profile cast, Black Phone 2 managed to draw strong support from audiences across the US. The film is now expected to finish its domestic run with around $85 million.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $70.1 million

International – $50.3 million

Worldwide – $120.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

