Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi starrer Predator: Badlands debuts with a magnificent opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film has earned the biggest opening weekend in not just the Predator franchise but also among crossover franchises. It has crushed the industry’s projections with its debut in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi film was directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who also directed Prey, the last theatrical live-action movie in the Predator franchise. The critics have widely praised Elle and Dimitrius’ performances. Its release has finally brought some life to the theaters in North America this fall.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

Predator: Badlands was released in the theaters this Friday. According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi action adventure flick collected $40 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It has recorded the biggest opening weekend for any film featuring the Predator. This is a record opening for any Predator film.

Three-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $15.6 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $14.3 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $10.1 million

Total – $40.0 million

Records the biggest opening in the entire franchise, including the crossover series

The previous record was held by Alien vs Predator, which collected $38.3 million at the domestic box office. It was released in 2004, four decades back, and now Badlands holds this record, beating it significantly.

Predator: Badlands – $40.0 million Alien vs. Predator – $38.3 million Predators – $24.7 million The Predator – $24.6 million Predator – $12.03 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem – $10.05 million Predator 2 – $8.7 million

More about Predator: Badlands

The Elle Fanning starrer has started its journey with solid numbers. It collected winning numbers at the worldwide box office as well on its opening weekend. Badlands collected another $40.0 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $80 million on its debut weekend. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Box Office Summary

North America – $40.0 million

International – $40.0 million

Worldwide – $80.0 million

