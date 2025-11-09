Emma Stone starrer Bugonia is performing much better than many new releases now at the North American box office. This stronghold will help it secure a place on the 2025 top 100 highest-grossing films list this weekend. It might have dropped off the domestic top 5 this Friday, the Yorgos Lanthimos-helmed film is crossing $10 million, a minor yet significant mark at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the highest-grossing films in Lanthimos’ career. The Emma Stone starrer is doing better after the theater expansion and has outgrossed new releases such as Christy. Critics and the audience alike widely praise the performances of Stone and Jesse Plemons. It is expected to win some major awards this award season.

Bugonia’s latest box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Bugonia ranked at #6 in the domestic box office charts this Friday. It has still earned more than new films, including Christy and Die My Love. Emma Stone‘s movie collected $1.06 million on its third Friday at the domestic box office, representing a 42.8% drop from its second Friday, when it was expanded. The film is now running in 2,043 theaters across North America. The latest domestic total of Stone’s movie is $9.87 million.

The Yorgos Lanthimos-helmed film is struggling to find its place internationally, as the collections are pretty underwhelming. Its overseas total is $7.03 million, and allied to the domestic gross, the global gross is $16.9 million. It is expected to cross $20 million in its third weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $9.9 million

International – $7.0 million

Worldwide – $16.9 million

Set to enter 2025’s top 100 grossers worldwide.

Bugonia is currently the #103 highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It is less than $1 million away from entering the top 100 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide. It is happening this weekend, as it is expected to surpass South Korean film Hitman 2’s $17.8 million global haul to break into the top 100. However, it will secure a rank higher than #100 in the list.

To break into the top 50, the film will have to surpass Until Dawn‘s $54.1 million global haul, as it currently sits at the 50th rank. To achieve this, it needs a 220.1% jump at the worldwide box office. However, it might be a far-fetched target for the film.

More about Bugonia

According to reports, the dark comedy movie was made with a production cost of $55 million and needs around $137.5 million to break even at the box office. It is proving to be a challenge to reach $30 million worldwide, and grossing more than $100 million seems unlikely. It is safe to say that Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’ film is losing at the box office. The film might not even recover its reported $55 million production cost.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Die My Love North America Box Office Day 1: Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson’s Drama Struggles With Just $1M Opening Day Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News