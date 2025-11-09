Predator: Badlands is attracting all the limelight at cinemas. It opened with strong numbers at the North American box office on Friday. The film has registered the biggest opening for a Predator film. It is poised to have an even bigger opening weekend. The film, starring Elle Fanning, is expected to challenge the opening weekend box office record of the crossover film Alien vs. Predator. Keep scrolling for more.

The critics gave it 85% on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, and their collective consensus stated, “Director Dan Trachtenberg continues to take the Predator franchise in exciting new directions with Badlands, a rollicking adventure that transforms one of cinema’s most iconic brutes into a hero worth rooting for.” The audience rating is even higher, at 96%.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Predator: Badlands, starring Elle Fanning, is set to crush industry projections on its debut weekend. It collected a strong $15.6 million at the North American box office on its Friday opening day. This figure also includes $4.8 million from Thursday previews.

Badlands has reportedly recorded the biggest opening day for any Predator film. It has also registered the 2nd biggest opening day for any movie featuring the Predator. Only Alien vs. Predator, which collected $16.4 million on its opening day in 2004, did better.

Might even challenge Alien vs Predator’s opening weekend

Projection reports indicate that Predator: Badlands may earn between $36 million and $41 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. This will be the biggest debut in the main franchise. With a crossover universe with Alien, this film could challenge Alien vs Predator’s $38.3 million as the biggest debut for any film featuring Predator.

Check out the opening weekend collections of every film featuring Predator.

Alien vs. Predator – $38.3 million

Predators – $24.7 million

The Predator – $24.6 million

Predator – $12.03 million

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem – $10.05 million

Predator 2 – $8.7 million

After Prey, Dan Trachtenberg returned for this live-action movie as well. Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi’s Predator: Badlands was released in the theaters on November 7.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc North America Box Office Day 14: Set To Beat Dakota Johnson’s Materialists’ $35M+ Domestic Haul This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News