The iconic Alien franchise has had varying degrees of success since the 1979 Ridley Scott Film debuted to much fanfare, grossing $186 million worldwide, including over $64 million from the domestic box office. The nine-film franchise, which has earned over $1.6 billion at the global box office, is one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. The positive reception of the latest entry, Alien Romulus, is evidence that the franchise’s popularity with sci-fi fans has not waned after forty years.

Spawned from Ridley Scott’s 1979 epic, The Alien franchise has burrowed itself deep into the psyche of the sci-fi fans who came out in hordes for the latest instalment, which grossed $42 Million in the debut weekend, making it the second highest-grossing opening weekend film in the entire franchise.

While the series has experienced varying degrees of success over the past four decades, with at least three titles debuting with muted box office performance, a few have shattered box office records. With Alien: Romulus scaring up the second-highest-grossing debut in the franchise, we have ranked The Alien Franchise from worst to best per their opening weekend gross (not adjusted for inflation).

Alien (1979) – $3.5 Million

The Ridley Scott-directed film had the lowest opening weekend in the franchise. However, it picked up steam in the weeks ahead, earning 464 million at the domestic box office and 186 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Aliens (1986) – $10.052 Million

The second instalment was also the second-lowest-grossing film at the opening weekend. The James Cameron-directed film went on to gross $85 million domestically but stayed below its predecessor’s $183 million worldwide gross.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) – $10.059 Million

Alien vs. Predator’s Requiem, the sequel to the 2004 The Brothers Strause-directed film, crashed and burned at the box office with a $10.059 million debut. It is also the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, raking in $130.3 million worldwide, including over $40 million in the U.S.

Alien: Resurrection (1997) – $16.4 Million

Set 200 years after the events in Alien 3, the Jean-Pierre Jeunet-directed film had a disappointing start at the box office, raking in $16.4 Million. However, the film found a far more enthusiastic audience overseas, earning $113.6 million, raising its total box office earnings to $161.4 million.

Alien 3 (1992) – $23.1 million

After the roaring success of the first two Alien Films worldwide, Alien 3 took a sharp turn into mediocre box office performance, debuting with $23.1 million. The Ridley Scott-directed flick concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of $159.8 million, including $54 million at the domestic box office.

Alien Vs Predator (2004) – $38.2 Million

The film, directed by The Brothers Strause, debuted with $38.2 million in North America and went on to gross $177.4 million worldwide, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Alien Covenant (2017) – $36.1 Million

The Ridley Scott-directed film raked in $36.1 million in the opening weekend before going on to gross $74.4 million in North America. It is the third highest-grossing film, raking in $238.5 million worldwide.

Alien: Romulus (2012) – $42 Million

The latest entry had the second-highest debut, with $42 million. After spending a week at the box office, Romulus has raked in $118 million, and it’s on its way to becoming the second-highest-grossing film with a $118 million global haul. However, it remains to be seen if the ninth instalment beats Prometheus as the highest-grossing film.

Prometheus (2012) – $51 Million

The 2012 Ridley Scott-directed film is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It also topped the opening debut charts and raked in $124 million at the domestic box office.

