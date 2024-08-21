Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Her Mom’s Powerful Advice During School Bullying Over Her Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy garnered widespread praise for her portrayal of Thomasin in the 2015 horror film The Witch. Her Hollywood career has been marked by rapid success as she combined her intense acting skills with ethereal beauty, earning roles in films like Split and Glass. Taylor-Joy has shone through her dynamic performances, taking on diverse roles from a darkly comedic teenager to a classic heroine. She also gained stardom from Netflix’s miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. However, she wasn’t always so celebrated.

During a throwback appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star of The Northman recalled being bullied for her appearance when she was younger. Fortunately, her parents’ support and advice helped her see beyond the negativity. Taylor-Joy shared, “I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied for my looks, my mom always said, ‘You look at the inside of somebody, you look at the inside of somebody.’ You don’t look at class, you don’t look at anything like that. You don’t look at what they do for a job. It’s just: ‘Do you like that person’s heart?’”

She further expressed her gratitude to her mom for the advice that proved invaluable. In the interview, Barrymore, known for her roles in suspenseful and twisted movies like Scream, praised Anya Taylor-Joy for her performance in the thriller The Menu, highlighting the film’s uniqueness and noting that it was something she hadn’t seen in a long time.

Taylor-Joy explained, “With The Menu, you really— I had no idea where it was going.” The film follows her character Margot and other guests at a highly exclusive island restaurant, where they encounter Ralph Fiennes’ mysterious chef, who serves up delectable yet sinister dishes.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star further expressed her amazement at the unexpected twist in the final scene of The Menu, praising the film for its unpredictability and originality. Taylor-Joy is currently filming her upcoming movie, The Gorge.

