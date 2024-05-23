Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Lachy Hulme

Director: George Miller

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 148 minutes

Biker Warlord Dementus’ men abduct a young Furiosa from her homeland, the Green Place. Desperate to inform Dementus about this land of abundance, they face fierce resistance from Furiosa’s mother, who bravely fights to keep their secret from the ruthless residence of the Wasteland. Witnessing Dementus’ cruelties fills Furiosa with a burning desire for vengeance. The movie is the backstory of Imperator Furiosa, the formidable warrior we meet in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Movie Review: Script Analysis

From the get-go, George Miller captivates us with young Furiosa’s abduction. The initial chase sequence sets the stage for the relentless action to follow. As we encounter Dementus and his ruthless rule over the disastrous Wasteland, where humanity has turned into vulturous behaviour, we’re introduced to key characters like Immortan Joe, Rictus, Scabrous, and Praetorian Jack. Chris Hemsworth shines in the first half as the delightfully obnoxious Dementus, embodying the character’s vile and gross behaviour with ease.

Anya Taylor-Joy enters the movie in the second hour, her eyes filled with rage and retribution. While the plot’s outcome is somewhat predictable, George Miller’s prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ excels through its riveting action sequences. A lengthy battle on the Fury Road keeps you on the edge of your seats, thanks in part to Simon Duggan’s masterful cinematography, which captures the intricate chaos of these scenes. However, the film’s numerous action sequences and extended runtime make you impatient for Furiosa’s climactic revenge. Unfortunately, the final showdown, although anticipated, lacks the impact expected. It is overshadowed by a better sequence featuring Praetorian Jack and Furiosa.

As a post-apocalyptic action adventure, the movie’s emphasis on action is understandable, but it also aspires to be a revenge saga that requires emotional investment in Furiosa’s tragic loss. Amid the noise of violence and high-octane scenes, the emotional connection Miller establishes in the first hour begins to weaken.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Movie Review: Star Performance

Despite being Furiosa’s tale, Chris Hemsworth steals the spotlight. His portrayal of the vile, self-obsessed and cruel Dementus is compellingly repulsive. Demetus’ unpredictable behaviour keeps you both amused and horrified. Hemsworth’s performance is a standout, embodying the character’s grotesque nature with ease. You never know when Dementus will say something ridiculous to make you laugh or do something wicked that will shock you.

Anya Taylor-Joy, though given few lines, conveys Furiosa’s fierce determination through her expressive performance. Tasked with living up to Charlize Theron’s iconic role, Taylor-Joy keeps us invested in Furiosa’s journey, delivering a remarkable portrayal. Aylyla Browne, as young Furiosa, also impresses with her performance, showcasing bravery and innocence amidst the chaos.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Movie Review: Direction, Music

George Miller created the Mad Max world in 1979 and has consistently delivered phenomenal stories ever since. He knows the Fury Road and the Wasteland intimately, directing the fight sequences in a way that fascinates us with their action choreography. Even though Furiosa centers on its titular character, George understood that the villain needed to be exceptionally detestable to highlight Furiosa as a fierce fighter, ready to face every challenge fearlessly.

Tom Holkenborg composed the film’s score, effectively building tension during the fight sequences. While the music enhances our immersion in the action, it occasionally comes across as a bit loud.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Furiosa is packed with thrilling, gripping action sequences that overshadow the revenge narrative. The cinematography is exceptional, and the performances are stellar. However, the film’s relentless action leaves viewers yearning for a more impactful climax to Furiosa’s quest for revenge, which ultimately feels lukewarm.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases on 24th May, 2024.

