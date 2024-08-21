Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s married life is reportedly ending, as the former has recently filed for divorce. The speculations and rumors have been all over social media for the past few weeks, and it has now come to a tragic end. They were the it couple in town with a fairytale-like love story. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer first dated each other in 2002 and eventually got engaged. They were set to get married in 2003, but the marriage was postponed because of the heavy media attention. However, they drifted apart and broke up officially in 2004. The couple rekindled their love in 2021, as reported, and again got engaged in 2022. Following that, the couple tied the knot. They reportedly married on August 20, their second wedding anniversary this year. They filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, coinciding with their Georgia-set wedding date in 2022.

According to media reports, including TMZ, Jennifer Lopez finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20, their second wedding anniversary. However, their date of separation is mentioned to be April 26, 2024. The court documents obtained by the media outlet revealed the date, and a Daily Mail insider claimed that they did not execute a prenuptial agreement before getting married in July 2022. Since there is no agreement, their income from the past two years, including any earnings from big brand deals or motion picture productions, would go to the community.

The reports further mentioned that as per the documents obtained from the court, Jennifer Lopes has urged the judge to refuse spousal support for Ben, too, even though she is also not seeking herself. Their marital residence in Beverly Hills has been put on the market for $68 million, and they bought it for $60 million. Ben and Jen have been going through a financial dispute for some time. Social media is heartbroken over the news, and some mentioned they saw that coming.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on their 2nd wedding anniversary-

One of the users wrote, “filing for divorce on your wedding anniversary is crazy.”

Another said, “she collectin rings like she THANOS.”

Followed by one user saying, “It’s sad to see them part ways, especially on such a significant date. Wishing them both peace and healing during this difficult time.”

“I feel for Jen imagine reconnecting with someone you thought was your true love 20 years later all for it to not work out again,” stated one fan.

Another quipped, “She waited for the day of their anniversary. No wonder she can’t keep a man.”

Followed by one saying, “Don’t go back to your ex. Lesson learned.”

One fan called it “Disappointing and sad news.”

One wondered, “Why will she do that.”

And, “This is actually insane that you filling for divorce on your wedding anniversary.”

Before Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez was married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa. Meanwhile, Ben was married to Jennifer Garner.

