Blake Lively’s charm is working its magic on the big screen as her film It Ends With Us surpasses a significant milestone at the North American box office. The film, which deals with the sensitive subject of domestic abuse, has managed to move the viewers as it holds its ground amid other big movies at the cinemas. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is competing against Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, and now Alien: Romulus and Coraline [re-release]. The Lively-led film is at the secure spot on #3 and steadily growing daily. It is expected to become the actress’ highest-grossing movie ever. It features Blake, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar in pivotal roles, with Baldoni taking the director’s seat for this one.

According to Deadline’s report, It Ends with Us collected $2.8 million on Monday by playing across 3739 theatres. It has ranked third among all the movies at the North American box office. The collection helped the film cross the $100 million milestone. It has reached a $100.4 million cume in the United States.

The movie is also doing fairly well at the global box office. It Ends With Us has accumulated $82.2 million at the international box office, and it has been in theatres for eleven days only. Adding the overseas numbers to the domestic collection enabled the movie’s global numbers to cross the $180 million mark.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s movie has collected $182.61 million at the worldwide box office so far [and counting]. According to Box Office Mojo, the film faced a dip of around -54.6% from last Monday. Based on Colleen Hoover‘s best-selling novel of the same name, the movie was released in the theatres on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Chris Evans’ Last 5 Films At The Worldwide Box Office: All Hits & No Misses, Exploring The Success Story Of Captain America!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News