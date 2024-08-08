Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are two of the most amazing people in Hollywood. They are the it couple in Tinsel Town who give us couple goals with their cuteness and strong bond. The couple often engages in witty social media banter, and that comfort is visible in real life, too. Recently, Blake grabbed her husband Ryan’s b*tt on the red carpet premiere of her movie It Ends With Us. The video went viral on social media, proving why people simply adore this couple.

Previously, Ryan was married to the Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, but the couple drifted apart. The Deadpool & Wolverine star met the Gossip Girl alum while filming their box office bomb Green Lantern. The movie might have been a flop, but it contributed to the making of Hollywood’s most adorable couple. Ryan and Blake have always supported each other and are one another’s biggest cheerleaders. She appeared in his MCU movie as Ladypool, and he recently took social media by storm by interviewing Brandon Sklenar, Blake’s co-star.

At the New York City premiere of Blake Lively’s movie It Ends With Us, Ryan Reynolds accompanied his gorgeous wife along with her friends and family. Hugh Jackman, too, went to support Blake and her movie. The Green Lantern actress looked stunning in the vintage Versace gown originally worn by Britney Spears.

A video of the couple’s goofy moment went viral on social media platform X, where Ryan Reynolds was seemingly speaking with Josh Horowitz when a lively Blake Lively entered the frame and casually grabbed her husband’s a*s and moved along. Ryan did not even react to it as he continued his conversation with the other person. The internet is going crazy over this amazing chemistry between the couple as they manifest such a relationship for themselves.

One of the users wrote, “this is gonna be me and my man.”

Another noted, “this what being with your partner for more than ten years look like.”

One fan stated, “a relationship like this pleeeease.”

“He didn’t even flinch coz he got habituated of this oh god I love this couple,” arote one fan.

One user quipped, “Lol. Whatever conversation he’s having must have been super interesting.”

Followed by fan saying, “He wouldn’t have so much confidence without a hottie regularly boosting him up.”

Another said, “goals honestly.”

And “Couple goals.”

Check out the video here:

blake lively grabbing ryan reynolds’ butt and he didn’t even react she probably does this all the time he’s that used to it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HMQKDiMPP8 — Sarah | glen powell summer 🌪️ (@sydglenx) August 7, 2024

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine successfully runs in the theatres, while Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us will be released in the theatres on August 9.

