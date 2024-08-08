Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman led Deadpool & Wolverine is stealing thunder at the worldwide box office. The Marvel superhero flick is unstoppable and will soon cross the $1 billion mark. But it’s going to be a moment of celebration as Blake Lively will join her husband with her very much possible success tale! It Ends With Us is showing great signs and is projected to make a smashing debut in North America this weekend. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

There are multiple exciting options in the USA/ Canada theatres, including Inside Out 2, Longlegs, Trap and Twisters. But Deadpool & Wolverine is dominating with maximum screen counts and major addition in box office collections with each passing day. Blake Lively led upcoming romantic flick will surely have to compete but the genres are quite varied, so there’s certainly scope for co-existence.

It Ends With Us Box Office Projections

The novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover is among the top-selling novels of all-time. It has a massive fanbase for itself, so one can only imagine what would happen if a big star like Blake Lively is working on a movie on it. The anticipation is sky-high, and the film is expected to make a smashing debut at the box office.

As per Variety, It Ends With Us is projected to open between $25-$35 million at the North American box office in the first weekend. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer will be the second-most opted film after Deadpool & Wolverine, which is expected to make $47-50 million this weekend. But there’s a twist!

It Ends With Us vs Deadpool & Wolverine

The advance booking sales are surpassing expectations. Trade analysts are also predicting the opening weekend to surge to a whopping $40-$50 million because of the massive pre-release sales. If that happens, there is a possibility that Blake Lively could dominate her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at the box office as It Ends With Us will be fighting it out with Deadpool & Wolverine for the top spot!

Budget to be recovered within the first weekend?

It Ends With Us is reportedly made on a budget of $25 million. One thing is for sure: this 2024 romantic flick is going to recover its cost within the first three days of its big release in North America.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, the film features an ensemble cast of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj. It is slated for a theatrical release on August 9, 2024 in the United States and several other markets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

