Longlegs by Osgood Perkins has achieved an exciting feat by beating Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Although the horror flick’s production budget is unknown, it is expected to be way less than Scorsese’s movie. People are enjoying the horror genre in the theatres, and it is happening despite comic book movies like Deadpool & Wolverine’s domination. Scroll below for the deets.

Leo’s film was released in theatres last year and received multiple Oscar nominations. The film’s official synopsis read, “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”

Nicolas Cage starrer Longlegs collected $694K on the 4th Tuesday, the discount day, with a dip of only 43.8% from last Tuesday. It lost around 580 theatres last Friday, and despite that, it is managing to attract audiences to the cinemas. Thanks to the contribution from Tuesday, the movie has reached a $68.3 million cume in the United States. It has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Killers of the Flower Moon by a thin margin, but that will indeed widen in the coming days.

For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone‘s movie Killers of the Flower Moon collected only $68.02 million at the North American box office. In contrast, the film was made on an estimated budget of $200 million. It collected $89 million overseas, and its worldwide box office collection was $157.02 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Luiz Fernando also revealed that Longlegs will surpass Kirsten Dunst‘s Civil War’s $68.6 million domestic haul by today. Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe’s crime horror thriller has collected $12 million overseas so far, surging the global cume to $80.32 million. It was released in the theatres on July 12 and is Neon’s highest-grossing movie in the US ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

