Deadpool & Wolverine went after the OG Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man, and won! Do not get confused; we are speaking about the films’ box office collections. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU flick has surpassed Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3’s entire run in the US. It achieved this feat in just 12 days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Civil War was released in 2016 and featured an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and more. It was directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. They will be returning to the MCU to direct the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. The latest MCU flick is on a roll and in no mood to slow down as it aims for the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals that Shawn Levy helmed Deadpool & Wolverine and had a significant boost on the second Tuesday, Discount Day, the 7th biggest non-holiday boost of all time. It collected a solid $13.2 million, a drop of 47.8% from last Tuesday. The Tuesday earnings took Deadpool 3’s US cume to $421 million, thus beating the Russo brothers helmed Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3 as well.

Captain America: Civil War collected a good $408.1 million in North America, whereas Iron Man 3 is slightly higher than that with its $409 million haul. Deadpool & Wolverine has beaten both these MCU movies and Doctor Strange 2‘s $411.3 million domestic haul in just 12 days, entering the All-Time Top 40. It is the 36th highest-grossing film ever in the US. It has also beaten the DC film Wonder Woman‘s $412.8 million US run.

Deadpool & Wolverine is packed with action, comedy, and exciting cameos, which keeps the fans entertained. It is expected to cross the $500 million mark by this Sunday. It is eyeing a $630 million-$670 million run in the United States.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

