Marvel is finally going to get a billion-dollar movie after Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Deadpool & Wolverine are on the right track to achieve that feat. Hugh Jackman’s return to the Marvel character created wonders for the studios, along with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth and their entertaining bickering throughout the movie. The duo had an infectious charm and outstanding chemistry. Scroll below for the box office deets.

Similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the return of some of the old characters worked in favor of the latest MCU release. The 2021 film saw Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers on screen along with Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock and not to forget Willem Defoe as Green Goblin. All these factors and a gripping storyline became a massive success at the box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine collected an outstanding $14.2 million on the second Monday at the international markets. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie hits a $444.3 million cume overseas over 52 markets. It has crossed the $400 million mark at the North American box office, taking the global cume to a significant mark.

According to the report, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $407.6 million in the US and Canada, followed by $46.8 million in China. In the UK, it has collected $44.7 million, $33.5 million in Mexico; in Australia, it collected $25.2 million, and in Germany, it grossed $19.6 million. Additionally, the Marvel movie collected $18.9 million in France and $18.1 million in Brazil; in India, the film raked in $16.1 million; and in Spain, the MCU movie grossed $15.2 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine has reached the $851.9 million cume globally and is eyeing a $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion run at the worldwide box office. The MCU flick will cross the $900 million mark today and the $1 billion mark by this weekend. It will be the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 after Inside Out 2. It was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

