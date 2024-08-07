Fans are thoroughly enjoying Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s bickering as they take the movie to pass a notable milestone in the US. Deadpool & Wolverine registered this amazing feat in just 11 days and is among the top five fastest films at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was directed by Shawn Levy and featured Emma Corrin as the main antagonist, Cassandra Nova, the evil twin of Professor Charles Xavier. The film is smashing through records like they are nothing. Recently, it became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the US and is on track to collect one billion at the worldwide box office. The film had some amazing action sequences and great cameos, too. Among them, Henry Cavill and Chris Evans really left everyone surprised as the theatre erupted in cheers.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Deadpool & Wolverine is the 7th fastest film to cross the $400 million mark in the North American box office. It achieved the mark in just 11 days after scoring a strong $12.2 million on 2nd Monday. It has registered the 4th biggest non-holiday-boosted second Monday ever. It has only dropped 50% from last Monday.

According to the report, Deadpool & Wolverine has a $407.6 cume in the US and is expected to earn $500 million by this Sunday. It is eyeing a $630 million—$670 million run in North America.

Check out the fastest films that crossed the $400 million mark at the US box office-

Avengers: Endgame – 5 days Star Wars: The Force Awakens & Spider-Man: No Way Home – 8 days Avengers: Infinity War – 9 days Black Panther & Jurassic World – 10 days Deadpool & Wolverine – 11 days Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 12 days Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & Inside Out 2 – 13 days

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, has reached the $852.06 million cume at the worldwide box office. It was released on July 26 and starred Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin.

