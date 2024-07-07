Henry Cavill has triggered his fair share of controversies, seemingly leading him to become kryptonite to D.C. Studio, which dropped him from the Superman role. The reason on paper for his ousting is that new studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran want a younger actor in their latest movie, which will focus on Superman’s early life.

However, it’s hard to miss the writing on the actor’s controversial wall. Caviill’s project appeared to dwindle after a torrid few years when he found himself in the middle of a social media storm following some controversial comments. Fans would recall in 2018, he claimed the #MeToo movement had left him scared to date women over fear of being “called a r*pist.”

The Superman star has gotten himself into trouble over his unfiltered interviews. In 2015, Henry Cavill recalled an awkward moment while filming. While appearing on the September 2015 cover of Men’s Fitness, Cavill recalled getting an erection at an inconvenient time.

Henry Cavill said he had to “apologize profusely” to a girl for getting a little turned on while filming a scene for The Tudors, which he starred in from 2007 to 2010 alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Natalie Dormer.

Recalling the scene, Cavill said, “It’s only happened to me once, and it was very embarrassing,” he admits to the magazine. “A girl had to be on top of me; she had spectacular breasts, and I hadn’t rearranged my—stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me, and, um, it got a bit hard.”

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. The actor acknowledged his error and reportedly apologized to the girl. He said, “I had to apologize profusely afterwards,” he adds. “It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner, is it? No, not acceptable.”

The actor noted filming intimate moments is really awkward, as several people are in the room watching.

