One of the most-watched TV shows ever, The Vampire Diaries, which featured centuries-old vampires, fearsome werewolves, powerful hybrids, and formidable witches was among the best supernatural teen dramas. The show ran for eight seasons on the CW and had many characters dying and coming back to life in every next season. Over the years, the main cast, including Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Candice Accola, Kat Graham, Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning, and others, was majorly seen in almost every episode of each season however, one of the main character, Elena Gilbert (Dobrev) was sadly missing following season 6 finale.

Dobrev’s character starts as a human who falls in love with two vampires who are brothers and later turns into a vampire herself while trying to protect her loved ones. She lost so many loved ones over the seasons and experienced trauma and heartbreak, but her ending was tragic. Although she didn’t actually die, she was put to sleep by a spell Kai put on her and linked her life to Bonnie. In short, if Bonnie is alive, Elena will be in airplane mode. However, towards the finale of The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev makes a final comeback after Bonnie breaks the spell. Elena reunites with her friends and she and Damon have a happy ending. But what was the actual reason behind Dobrev’s early departure?

Well, Dobrev once mentioned to Harper Bazaar in 2017 that her plan was always to leave after Season 6. She said, “That was the plan from the get-go,” because she wanted to explore other roles. She continued, “If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more. I needed to feel that fear of ‘Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?’ That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn’t happen.”

While Dobrev’s character remained the main focus for pretty much the first six seasons, her departure was beneficial for other characters including Damon, Stefan, Bonnie, and Caroline as they got their arcs completed in the remaining seasons.

