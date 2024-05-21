Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev was reportedly in a bike accident. She was chained to a hospital bed after sustaining injuries. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, May 20, the 35-year-old actress revealed she was involved in a bike accident that left her with multiple injuries.

While the actress did not provide additional details about the crash, including the date, she posted a picture briefly detailing its aftermath. The first image showed Nina Dobrev straddling a dirt bike before the crash. The second image showed her lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace and a splint on her left leg. the actress captioned the post, “How it started vs. how it’s going.”

Nina Dobrev also shared a picture to her story in which she addressed her fans, writing,” I’m okay, but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.” Nina Dobrev then quipped, “I think it’s safe to say my first time on the dirt bike will also be my last.”

Nina Dobrev’s Boyfriend Shaun White Reacts To The Accident

As the actress continues to recover, it is unclear if her athlete boyfriend, Shaun White, was with her at the time of the crash. However, the three-time gold medalist shared an image of Dobrev aboard a private plane on his Instagram stories. Nina Dobrev was sprawled on a seat with a cast on her left leg and several scrapes. The athlete captioned the post with three heart emojis.

The couple has been dating for four years and confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post in 2020. White and Nina Dobrev have continued giving fans glimpses into their romance through social media, where they often snowboard with famous friends, including Kendall Jenner.

