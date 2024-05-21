Controversial singer Kid Rock is under fire again after a recent Rolling Stones article alleged the inebriated singer brandished a gun at journalist David Peisner and repeatedly used a racial slur during an “off the rails” interview.

The explosive interview, published Sunday, May 19, delved into Kid Rock’s evolution from a singer to “MAGA mouthpiece,” seemingly painting a picture of a celebrity who revels in controversies.

According to a profile in Simon and Schuster, David Peisner is a freelance writer based in Decatur, Georgia, who co-authored Steve-O’s New York Times bestselling memoir “Professional Idiot.”

Peisner, who writes about a wide array of topics including music, film, television, books, politics, technology, sports, and world affairs, has written for several websites, including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Billboard, Vibe, Esquire, Playboy and BuzzFeed.

In his recent Rolling Stones interview, Peisner chronicled his bizarre experience interviewing polarizing singer Kid Rock. The writer David Peisner, who met with “the All Summer Long” singer, 53, at his Nashville home last month, alleged the rapper/singer became extremely belligerent over the course of the interview after downing some wine and “at least three or four” Jim Beam and Diet Coke cocktails.

Peisner said the far-right rocker who called Donald Trump his “bestie” became unruly while discussing politics. During the heated conversation, Rock allegedly reached behind his chair and pulled out a gun, waving it in David Peisner’s face. “And I got a f–king goddamn gun right here if I need it!” Rock allegedly warned. “I got them everywhere!”

The writer also alleged the rapper casually dropped the n-word while referring to his friends and even referenced a racially charged nickname, “Uncle Tom,” while speaking about his butler. David Peisner also claimed Kid Rock made several other disturbing comments about immigrants and Black people.

Peisner alleged that when he tried to make his exit, Rock tried to convince him to stay at his Tennessee estate overnight before escorting Peisner to his car. As the writer turned to leave, Rock allegedly requested, “Would you do me a favour? Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”

Kid Rock has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the last two decades for his far-right political stance and constant use of homophobic slurs. In a recent act that grabbed headlines around the world, Rock posted a video of himself last year decimating Bud Light cans with gunfire after the brand hired Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to represent a product.

